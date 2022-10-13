GBPUSD races higher ahead of the US CPI data

The GBPUSD GBP/USD The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity and a low spread. Whilst the spreads of currency pairs vary from broker to broker, generally speaking, the GBP/USD often stays within the 1 pip to 3 pip spread range, making it a decent candidate for scalping. The GBP/USD pair, also informally known as "cable" (due to transatlantic cables being used to transmit its exchange rate via telegraph back in the 19th century) has a positive correlation with the EUR/USD, and a negative correlation with the USD/CHF. Trading the GBP/USDWhilst a lot of traders and even brokers will assert that the best time to trade the GBP/USD is during its most active hours during London and New York, doing so can be a double-edged sword due to the often-unpredictable nature of the pair. Its volatility also fluctuates often, and so what could be a profitable looking strategy one month, may not be so productive in later months. In addition, purely technical traders can really struggle to be consistent with this pair, (i.e. by ignoring fundamentals), due to the unique political nature of the United Kingdom. The recent drama surrounding Brexit has added another layer of uncertainty to this currency pair. With a smooth resolution not in the cards for the foreseeable future, it is clear the GBP/USD will be influenced by any developments and negotiations with the European Union. Read this Term has raced higher ahead of the US CPI as the rumoured backtracking of the budget proposal send the pair sharply to the upside.

Looking at the hourly chart, the move has taken the pric above the 200 hour MA at 1.1874 adn also above a swing area between 1.12109 and 1.12446. The high price reached 1.1292 The current price is at 1.1257 as I type.

Technically, the shift has turned the bias more in favor of the buyers as it sent the seller scrambling. The 200 hour MA as now a risk level and bias defining level for the pair. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and the bias is more neutral.

On the topside the next target is 1.1350 to 1.3643. Above that and traders will eye the 1.1404 to 1.1459 area. See green numbered circles on the chart above). The highs last week extended above that are but stall just ahead of the 1.1500 level at 1.14949.

On the downside move back below the 200 horu MA and traders will eye the 100 hour MA at 1.1068. The GBPUSD price moved above that MA late in the NY session yesterday and despite a brief move below the level in the late Asian/early Europe session, the price based near the level and started the run higher (helped by the backtracking news).