GBPUSD trades below 100 hour MA. Sellers trying to make a play
The 100 hour MA and the 61.8 off the daily chart both near 1.2760 area
Watch the 1.2760 level in the GBPUSD
The GBP/USD is the currency pair encompassing the United Kingdom's currency, the British pound sterling (symbol £, code GBP), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many US dollars are needed in order to purchase one British pound. For example, when the GBP/USD is trading at 1.5000, it means 1 pound is equivalent to 1.5 dollars. The GBP/USD is the fourth most traded currency pair on the forex exchange market, giving it ample liquidity
- On the daily chart, the 61.8% retracement of 2021 high comes in at 1.27605.
- On the hourly chart, the 100-hour moving average
A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and other financial data.
Read this Term comes in at 1.27598.
Both those technical levels suggest that sellers are trying to make a play. If the price can stay below those levels, the sellers remain in control and we could see further probing to the downside with the support near 1.2667 – 1.2679. The rising 200-hour moving average is just below those levels at 1.26619.
