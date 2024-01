The price of gold has moved lower today and in the process is trading at its lowest level since mid-December. The higher US rates and higher dollar are helping to trigger sales. The next target comes against the $2000 level. Below that mark the 100 and 200-day moving averages at $1972 and $1964. On the topside close resistance comes in at $2016.87.

The video above outlines the technical levels and explains the bias, risks and targets.