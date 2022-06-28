  • Visitors to Macau casinos are expected to rise and Las Vegas Sands (stock ticker: LVS) presents a very interesting reward vs risk opportunity for the long term buyer
  • LVS stock seems to be rising from the bottom of a range going back to 2015
  • This stock buying opportunity is worth a consideration, especially in light of the possibility that the chinese stock market may have already bottomed for this year
  • Other casino related stocks may present an opportunity to buy
  • Watch the following technical analysis video for LVS stock

Remember: “You’ll always miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” – Wayne Gretzky

So should you take the shot with Las Vegas Sands or other casino stocks, in light of the Chinese COVID easing? That's up to you, as always, trade at your own risk.

Follow ForexLive.com as we present  indices  or stocks to consider buying and other interesting  technical analysis  supported opportunities.