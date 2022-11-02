In this video Greg Michalowski of Forexlive, outlines the technical levels in play for some of the major currency pairs through the FOMC rate decision.

If you trade technically, the price action and technical tools applied to the price action, define the bias and the risk. Knowing what levels that are in play, allow traders to game plan in case they are wrong, to initiate trades after the news headlines, to look toward targets and to define risk levels.

This video outlines those levels for the EURUSD (0:48), USDJPY (3:51), GBPUSD (6.04) and USDCHF (7:46).