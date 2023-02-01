Microsoft tests the 200 day MA

The price of Microsoft on the last two corrective moves higher, in August and again in December, moved right up to test the falling 200 day MA and found seller (green line in the chart above).

The price today is back up knocking on that topside MA target's door again. The 200 day MA comes in at $254.38. The high price has just reached $254.14. The current price is at $253.86.

Getting and staying above the 200 day moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term level would increase the stocks bias, and given it's status as a big cap market bellweather, it could also give the overall market another boost.

Microsoft has already announced earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term and it was the forward guidance that disappointed the market. That sent the price back below its 100 day moving average (blue line in the chart above). However, the price has since rebounded back above that moving average and is up testing the key 200 day moving average today.

Speaking of earnings today after close Meta will report. Tomorrow Apple, Amazon, Alphabet are all scheduled to report (and others).

Wednesday, February 1

Meta-Platforms

Alibaba

PayPal holdings

Thursday, February 2