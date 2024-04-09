In the kickstart video for April 9, 2024, I take a technical look at three other major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.
- The EURUSSD is moving higher and in early US trading is testing/moving above the key 100-day MA. Getting and staying above that level increases the bullish bias for the pair.
- The USDJPY moved up to retest the key ceiling between 151 91 and 151.967. Hybrids reached 51.93 before rotating back to the downside. The 100-hour moving average 151.649 and the 200-hour moving average 151.558 are the next downside targets
- The GBPUSD is also moving above its 100-day MA at 1.2665 and the 200 bar moving average on a 4 hour charter 1.26838.. Staying above those levels increases the bullish bias with a 50% midpoint at 1.27158 as the next target. The 1.28000 level is the top end of the "value area" that has defined most of the trading range since mid-December.