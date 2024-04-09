In the kickstart video for April 9, 2024, I take a technical look at three other major currency pairs - the EURUSD, USDJPY and GBPUSD.

The EURUSSD is moving higher and in early US trading is testing/moving above the key 100-day MA. Getting and staying above that level increases the bullish bias for the pair.

The USDJPY moved up to retest the key ceiling between 151 91 and 151.967. Hybrids reached 51.93 before rotating back to the downside. The 100-hour moving average 151.649 and the 200-hour moving average 151.558 are the next downside targets

The GBPUSD is also moving above its 100-day MA at 1.2665 and the 200 bar moving average on a 4 hour charter 1.26838.. Staying above those levels increases the bullish bias with a 50% midpoint at 1.27158 as the next target. The 1.28000 level is the top end of the "value area" that has defined most of the trading range since mid-December.