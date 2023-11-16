The US initial jobless claims and continuing claims came in weaker than expectations and is making traders think that employment may be showing some cracks. The Philly Fed business index also declined although it was better than expectations.

Rates have moved lower as a result with the 10 year now down -8.4 basis points at 4.453%. The 2-year yield is down -9.1 basis points at 4.824%.

The US dollar has moved lower as well: