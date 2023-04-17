The major European indices are ending with mixed results.

German DAX -0.11%

Frances CAC -0.28%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.10%

Spain's Ibex +0.17%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.62%

The decline in France was the first in four sessions. Each of those gains were new record highs. Looking at the hourly chart below, the swing high from Thursday's trade reached 7485.59. On Friday the low price for the day reached 7491.43. That gap between 7485.59 and 7491.43, will be targeted on further selling going forward. Move below would give buyer some cause for pause after the solid run since the to the upside since the March 20 low. The price moved up 11.12% from that low (at 6796.21) to the high price reached earlier today at 7552.00.