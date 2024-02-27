Yesterday, the Nasdaq Composite didn’t move much although the market ended the day at the lows. There was no catalyst to trigger a big move on either side, so we continue to consolidate around these levels with the price slowly retreating from the highs. The path of least resistance remains to the upside as the economic data points not only to resilience in the economy but also a slight reacceleration in activity. The main risks for the market are basically two: a reacceleration in inflation that forces the Fed to increase interest rates or a hard landing.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – Daily Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite Daily

On the daily chart, we can see that the Nasdaq Composite continues to retreat after coming very close to the all-time high. From a risk management perspective, the buyers will have a much better risk to reward setup around the trendline where we can also find the red 21 moving average for confluence. The sellers, on the other hand, will want to see the price breaking lower to invalidate the bullish setup and position for a drop into the 15150 support.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 4 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 4 hour

On the 4 hour chart, we can see that the price has been diverging with the MACD for a long time. This is generally a sign of weakening momentum often followed by pullbacks or reversals. In this case, we got pullbacks into the bottom trendline where the price kept on bouncing from as the buyers continued to pile in. We can also notice that we might have formed a rising wedge right at the all-time high. It will be important for the buyers to break out into new highs as a break lower could trigger a selloff into the base of the wedge at 14477.

Nasdaq Composite Technical Analysis – 1 hour Timeframe

Nasdaq Composite 1 hour

On the 1 hour chart, we can see that we have a support zone around the 15900 level where we can also find the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level for confluence. This is where we can expect the buyers to pile in with a defined risk below the trendline to target a new all-time high. The sellers, on the other hand, can only wait for a break below the trendline to position for a bigger drop into the 14477 level.

Upcoming Events

Today we get the release of the US Consumer Confidence report. On Thursday, we will see the US PCE and the latest US Jobless Claims figures. Finally, on Friday, we conclude the week with the US ISM Manufacturing PMI.