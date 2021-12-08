The NASDAQ index is the biggest gainer of the three major indices today. It is up 79.76 points or 0.51% at 15766.49. The high price just reached 15779.76. The index is 1.82% from an all-time high close at 16057.44. It is 2.8% from its all-time intraday high price of 16212.23.

Meanwhile the Dow industrial average is down 53.06 points or -1.04% at 35666

S&P index is up five points or 0.11% at 4692. The all-time high close for the S&P index is at 4704.55. That puts the price around 12 points away from its all-time high close level. The high intraday level is at 4743.83

The Russell 2000 index is up 18.2 points or 0.81% at 2272.01