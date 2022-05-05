Nasdaq trades to a new 2022 low

The Nasdaq NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world's first electronic stock market, and has since assumed the majority of major trades that had been executed by the over-the-counter (OTC) system of trading.What Makes Up the NASDAQ?In particular, the exchange also features the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and S&P 500 Index, this is one of the three most-followed stock market indices in the United States.Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market tiers. This includes the Capital Market, or an equity market for companies that have relatively small levels of market capitalization. The listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets that list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization.Additionally, the Global Market is made up of stocks that represent the Nasdaq Global Market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet the exchange's financial and liquidity requirements, and corporate governance standards.Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index made up of 1,200 US-based and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite. Read this Term index is trading to a new year low at 12194.60 . That took out the low from Monday at 12202.41.

The price now trades at the lowest level since November 30, 2021. The NASDAQ closed 2021 at 12888.28. It is below that level It closed 2022 at 15644. The Nasdaq is down -24.75% from the high.

The move from the high is the largest since the correction at the start of the pandemic. At that time, the Nasdaq fell -32% from the high to the low.

A 32% decline from the all time high would take the Nasdaq to around 11,000. The 50% of the move up from the pandemic low comes in at 11449.29. That would represent a 29.2% decline from the all time high. That just puts things into perspective from a correction ooint of view.

Yesterday in the North American wrap I wrote:

Technically, both the broader S&P and NASDAQ index are closing right above their 100 hour MAs at 4296.19 for the S&P (vs 4300.16 close) and 12945,84 for the Nasdaq index (vs 12964.87 close). Tomorrow a gap higher would put some space between the MA and the price and give the upside some additional room to roam. If the price opens lower or near current levels, there is the potential for the day after hangover after the partying today.

The price of both the Nasdaq and the S&P did gap lower and the day had a hangover feeling all day long..... with plenty of "puking" as well. The party was over quickly. How long it will take to recover is the next question, but the market is still feeling pretty sick.