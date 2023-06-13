The NZDUSD NZD/USD Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Understanding NZD/USD: A Comprehensive GuideThe NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of Read this Term buyers made a play to the upside in the Asian session and pushed to and through the 200-day MA at 0.61488, with the high for the day reached after the weaker US CPI data. However, after breaking above that key MA, the next target at the 50% retracement area near 0.61838 could not be reached and buyers turned to sellers. The price has traded above and below the 200-day moving average and now threatens to extend further to the downside in late afternoon trading.

For the downside momentum, the swing area between 0.6103 and 0.6114 would be a ride along with the rising 100-hour moving average Moving average A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot A moving average is a statistical tool that is used to smooth out short-term fluctuations in data and reveal longer-term trends. It is calculated by taking the average of a certain number of data points over a specific period of time, and then plotting that average as a line on a chart. The most common types of moving averages are simple moving averages (SMA) and exponential moving averages (EMA).In financial markets, moving averages are often used to analyze stock prices, exchange rates, and ot Read this Term currently at 0.61035. I would expect support buyers to lean against that level on a test.

On the topside, it would take a move back above the 200-day moving average (and stay above) to put the buyers back firmly in control.