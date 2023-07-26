NZDUSD traders define support and resistance targets

Generally speaking, the NZDUSD is consolidating between the 50% retracement of the move up from the June 29 low at 0.6230, and the 61.8% retracement level of the same move higher at 0.61874.

In between those retracement levels are a number of moving averages including the:

200-day moving average at 0.6214,

100-hour moving average at 0.62048

100-day moving average at 0.61978

Through the FOMC rate decision, getting above the 50% retracement level will be more bullish, and next target the 200-hour moving average of 0.62558. A move above that moving average would open the door for further upside momentum.

On the downside, moving below the 61.8% retracement and staying below would target 0.6165, and the low from Monday's trade at 0.6155. Below that a swing area between 0.61327 and 0.61406 would be eyed.