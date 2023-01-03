NZDUSD failed on the break of the 200 day MA

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term moved above its 200 day moving average (green line in the chart above) the first day of December, and stayed above that level December 22 when the price closed below the moving average level. However the very next day the price moved back above and stayed above until today.

Once again, the price moved below the 200 day moving average but failed again. The 200 day moving average currently comes in at 0.6230. The low price today reached 0.6199. The current price is trading at 0.6253.

The 200 day moving average will be the key barometer for the pair as we start the new year. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and stay below would be more bearish. On the downside, the swing area between 0.6184 and 0.6212 would give sellers more confidence. Today the low price stall between those levels at 0.6199.

On the upside in the short term, getting above the 50% of the 2022 trading range at 0.62719 would give the buyers more confidence.

Fundamentally, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand does not meet again until February 21. The quarterly CPI data will be released on January 24. The last quarterly CPI from October 17 came in at 2.2% versus 1.5% expected.

The employment data for the quarter will not be released until January 31.

GDP released on December 14 for the third quarter came in much stronger at 2.0% well above the 0.8% expected. The rise was driven by rebounding construction, services and tourism after reopening earlier in 2022.

The inflation and GDP gains have economists looking for a 50 basis point hike at the RBNZ's next meeting in February.

Despite those expectations, the central bank and the treasury expect a recession in 2023.

With such uncertainty and expectations, the technicals will likely help to drive the bias one way or the other. The 200 day moving average is the first major barometer for that bias defining clue.