The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term is seeing some technical rebound after reaching the lowest level since March 2020.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the price fell below a downward sloping trendline on its way to a new low going back to March 2020 at 0.58029. However the price has rebounded back to the upside and in the process moved back above the broken trend lines. Also of note is that the corrective move back down retested those trendlines and found support buyers (at 0.58397). If the price can stay above those trendlines, it will give the buyers some comfort. However there is work to do.

Staying on the hourly chart the falling 100 hour moving average comes in at 0.5913. There is also a swing area between 0.59095 and 0.59208 (see red numbered circles). That level is also a key level on the weekly chart.

Looking at the weekly chart, the sharp decline in the NZDUSD price has seen a modest rebound. However, looking back to April and May 2020, the price remains below the swing low area between 0.5909 and 0.5921. The price is also below a downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart which cuts across within that area. The buyers would need to get back above that area and back above that broken trend line to increase the short-term bullish corrective bias

Overall, there is some positives from the hourly chart in the NZDUSD. As long as the price can remain above the trendlines 0.58397 (and moving lower), dip buyers can hope for more corrective price action.

However there is a lot of work to do, and the longer term chart tells that story. The downside trend remains bearish below the 0.5921 area. Until the price can move above the swing area between 0.5909 at 0.5921, and above the broken trend line on the weekly chart within that same area, the sellers are winning, and the buyers are losing.