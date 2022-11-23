The RBNZ raise rates by 75 basis points and the statement was thought to be more hawkish. Below are some of the headlines

Monetary conditions need to tighten further

Remains resolute in achieving monetary policy remit

Productive capacity of the economy is being constrained by broad-based labour shortages, and wage pressures are evident

Core consumer price inflation too high, employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level,

Household spending remains resilient

Employment levels are high, and income growth and household savings are supporting spending

Committee agreed that the OCR needs to reach a higher level, and sooner than previously indicated,

Aggregate demand continues to outstrip New Zealand's capacity to supply goods and services

Near-term inflation expectations have risen.

A range of indicators continue to signify broad-based inflation pressure

ANZ in New Zealand are tipping a 5.75% peak OCR, which is still 150bps away. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand next meet in 3 months time, on February 22.

NZDUSD dipped below the 200 hour MA after RBNZ decision

The NZDUSD initially moved lower, on the decision, and the move lower briefly dipped below the 200 hour moving average. Recall from Monday and Tuesday, the price stalled against that moving average level and bounced higher.

Today, the quick move back to the upside was given a boost in the New York morning session as the dollar got sold off on weaker initial jobless claims and weaker S&P global PMI service and manufacturing PMI data. That boost (USD selling) took the NZDUSD pair back to the upside. The price breached the highs from last week between 0.61934 and 0.62056 (see yellow area and red numbered circles in the chart above). That area is now close risk. Stay above is more bullish.

Today, the quick move back to the upside was given a boost in the New York morning session as the dollar got sold off on weaker initial jobless claims Jobless Claims Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. Read this Term and weaker S&P global PMI service and manufacturing PMI data. That boost (USD selling) took the NZDUSD pair back to the upside. The price breached the highs from last week between 0.61934 and 0.62056 (see yellow area and red numbered circles in the chart above). That area is now close risk. Stay above is more bullish.

Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range comes in at 0.62719. Above that is the falling 200 day moving average at 0.6302. Those levels are now key target levels to get to and through on increased upside momentum.

On the downside, the support from the hourly chart (at 0.6193) can be extended down to 0.6184. That would encompass other swing levels going back to May, June, July, and August (see red numbered circles on the chart below). Traders looking for higher prices would probably use that area as a close risk defining level on the break higher today. Stay above is more bullish. Move below and we could see disappointment from the failed break today.

NZDUSD moves to the highest level since August