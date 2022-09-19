NZDUSD falls toward key support

The NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term traded to a new low for 2022 reaching 0.59282 so far. The low price from Friday reached 0.59391.

The move to the downside takes the price within shouting distance of the swing lows from the weekly chart going back to April and May 2020. Those lows during those weeks reached 0.5909 up to 0.5922 (see weekly chart above). Moving below those levels - and staying below - is needed to open the door for further selling control. A downward sloping trendline on the weekly chart also comes in at just below that level near 0.5900 increasing the support in the 0.5900 to 0.5922 area.

When a number of levels line up in a relatively narrow trading range, countertrend traders will look to lean against those levels as risk can be defined and limited. In addition trend following profit-taking traders may also lean as well.

Putting it another way, traders who buy and lean against the area, could sell on a break of the level and reestablish/establish the trend following position with little risk. Conversely, if the price does bottom, those buyers could play the rebound back in the opposite direction.

So what would dip buyers look for on a rebound against the key support?

Looking at the hourly chart, if the buyers are able to get the price back above 0.59391 (the low from Friday), that would be the minimum upside level to get to and through. The Wednesday low at 0.5975 would be the next target followed by the falling 100 hour moving average at 0.59865. Ultimately getting above the 100 hour moving average would be a minimum target level if the buyers are to start to exert more control. Absent that and the sellers still remain in the drivers seat.

So keep those price dynamics in mind for traders today. There is good support down to the 0.5900 level for a trade, but if the buyers are to show that they can take back more control, they have a bunch of work to do starting with getting back above 0.5939 and progressing to 0.5975 and the 100 hour MA at 0.59865.

NZDUSD trades to a new 2022 low