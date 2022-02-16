NZDUSD on the hourly chart
The
has stretched higher after the FOMC meeting minutes, and trades at the highest level of the day and the week. NZDUSD
NZD/USD
The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs.
The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world’s seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world’s most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs.
Read this Term
The pair is also moving closer to last Friday's high at 0.66928. That level - up to 0.67012 - is a swing area to get to and through (see red numbered circles).
Above that, is the 50% midpoint of the move down from the January high to the January low (the 2022 trading range). That level comes in at 0.67095.
Getting above that area would increase the bullish bias.
Next week, the RBNZ will meet for the first time since raising rates by 25 basis points on November 24th to 0.75%. They are expecting to raise rates by another 25 basis points to 1.0% next week. It would be the third meeting in a row (they hiked in October as well).
After the November 23 meeting Orr said:
house price rises will alleviate as interest rates rise reopening of the New Zealand border does not change the policy outlook 25bp hike gives more
, can take time at this point options
Options
Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues.
Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues.
Read this Term not worried about rising wages, these have been well behaved given huge debt loads we must exercise caution Orr says he sees steady 25bp steps as the balanced approach for now sees the OCR (official cash rate) at 2.5% by the end of 2023 ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW