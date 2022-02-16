NZDUSD
NZDUSD on the hourly chart

The    NZDUSD  has stretched higher after the FOMC meeting minutes, and trades at the highest level of the day and the week.

The pair is also moving closer to last Friday's high at 0.66928. That level - up to 0.67012 - is a swing area to get to and through (see red numbered circles).

Above that, is the 50% midpoint of the move down from the January high to the January low (the 2022 trading range). That level comes in at 0.67095.

Getting above that area would increase the bullish bias.

Next week, the RBNZ will meet for the first time since raising rates by 25 basis points on November 24th to 0.75%. They are expecting to raise rates by another 25 basis points to 1.0% next week. It would be the third meeting in a row (they hiked in October as well).

After the November 23 meeting Orr said: