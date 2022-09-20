Today's S&P Technical Analysis and Trade Idea

Attempting to target a Long as price might have pierced (down) the 3900 round number and looks like is back testing a previous price range of a potential accumulation zone.

1st of 4 buy orders is at 3896. See the video below for the other orders, stop loss and take profit target

Reward vs risk 1.7x. Target a 2.82% gain on the upside and risk 1.65% on the downside

Take 50% off the Long position if the target is reached, and raise the stop to the entry

Watch the S&P technical analysis video below and trade at your own risk