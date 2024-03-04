📈🚀 S&P 500 Futures technical analysis and leading scenario, my opinion of area 5170... And then watch out for bears

See the below video with the latest technical analysis of the S&P 500 futures, right here on ForexLive.com In this analysis, we view the market from the December contract to March, uncovering a simple channel and price movements and what they could mean for traders.

🔍 Key Highlights of the stock maket technical analysis as shown in the above video

Discover the formation of a potential bull flag that broke out on February 29th, showing a notable upward trend.

Understand the dynamics of the current channel, which also hints at a bear flag, and what it signifies for future market directions.

Explore a main scenario prediction of the price reaching around 5170

Learn about the critical bear flag breakdown scenario

Find out why the upper band of the channel could be the perfect spot for short sellers and what a break upwards would mean for the market.

Stock market technical analysis, ES1 at 5140 ▲ watching 5170

