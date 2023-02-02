This video provides a technical analysis of the Apple stock, prior to its earnings announcement on 2nd February 2023, based on the weekly time frame. The expected move for APPL earnings, to be announced on 02 Feb AMC (after market close), according to the options market, is 4.1%

Within the video, you will see a simple channel with hree touch points at the top and bottom of the channel, as well as an examination of the 20-week exponential moving average.

Futthermore, outside technical considerations, Apple stock may get some positive support from the recent earnings results of META, as well as support from the Federal Reserve. A target of $157 for the stock is suggested but this in NOT investment advice but just an opinion. the risk of a downward scenario is highlighted by a boundary (limit) as defined by the lower band of the channel presented within the video.

Visit ForexLive.com for additional views.