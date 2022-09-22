Lots of central bank action as they go wild with policy signal. The action sends currency rates around.
- The Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points yesterday
- The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged but intervene in the currency markets
- The Swiss National Bank raise rates by 75 basis points and the threaten to intervene in the currency market
- The Bank of England raise rates by 50 basis points with some dissenters looking for a higher 75 basis point hike
What did those moves due to the major currency pairs. In this video Greg Michalowski looks at the GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY and EURCHF.