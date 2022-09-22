Lots of central bank action as they go wild with policy signal. The action sends currency rates around.

The Federal Reserve raised rates by 75 basis points yesterday

The Bank of Japan kept rates unchanged but intervene in the currency markets

The Swiss National Bank raise rates by 75 basis points and the threaten to intervene in the currency market

The Bank of England raise rates by 50 basis points with some dissenters looking for a higher 75 basis point hike

What did those moves due to the major currency pairs. In this video Greg Michalowski looks at the GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY and EURCHF.