USDJPYThe USD has moved higher after the CPI disappointed to the upside. The terminal rate for the Fed Funds shifted up to 4.0%-4.25% from 3.75% -4% previously. It is now looking like 75 basis points for September (with the possibility for 100 creeping in) and the odds of 75 basis points in October also increasing the odds.
US stocks moved lower with the Dow industrial average down -264 points. The NASDAQ is down -216 points and the S&P is down -49 points
In the US debt market, the yields swung from negative to positive
- 2 year yield is up to 3.68% that's up 10.7 basis points
- 10 year is 3.423% up 6.3 basis points
- 30 year is 3.5453% up 2.7 basis points
Spot gold is fallen sharply on the rise in the dollar. It is currently down $-16.30 or -0.97% at $1708. Crude oil is trading back close to unchanged at $88.04.
The price of bitcoin has moved down to $21,801 on the risk off sentiment.
In the forex
EURUSD: The EURUSD moved back below the low swing area between 1.0096 and 1.0121 that was the floor between mid July and in early August. The low has just reache 1.0062, just above the broken 38 point to 1.0056.
Looking at the hourly chart of the EURUSD it has now falled back below the 100 hour MA at 1.00543
USDJPY: The USDJPY is moving back higher and trades above the 144.00 level. The low price for the day reached 141.59. The high price last week extended up to 144.984. The price is back above its 100 hour moving average 143.176. That is now support.
GBPUSD: The GBPUSD has retest its 100 hour moving average at 1.1588. The price fell below the rising trend channel trendline which was tested on the topside yesterday.