1:32: The EURUSD remains contained with a short term bullish bias ahead of the 75 basis point hike, but there is work to do. 4:00: The USDJPY is trying to move lower but is having some trouble finding downside momentum 6:01: The GBPUSD is reacting up and down to new economic measures by PM Truss, but is back below the 100 hour MA in early trading in the US session.

