The EUR is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is mixed with gains vs, the AUD, CAD, NZD and declines vs the EUR, JPY, CHF and near unchanged vs the GBP.
The week will be highlighted by the Chair Powell speech at the Brooking Institute on Wednesday, and the US jobs report on Friday where NFP jobs are expected at a below trend 200K.
In China, protests to the zero Covid policy has oil price down down around 2.5%. The futures moved to a new low and traded below the end of year close for the continuous contract (below $75.35).
Stocks are also lower with the Down down close to 200 points. The S&P is down around 28 points and the Nasdaq -74 points in premarket trading. Yields are lower.
A look around markets shows:
- Spot gold is trading near unchanged at $17,054.48
- spot silver is trading up $0.18 or 0.84% $21.55
- The WTI crude oil is trading at $74.53
Looking at the pre-market for US stocks:
- Dow industrial average is down -196 points after Friday's 152.97 point rise
- S&P futures are implying a open of -28 points after Friday's -1.16 point decline
- NASDAQ futures are implying a -73 point decline after Friday's -58.96 point decline
in the European equity markets:
- German Dax is trading down -0.93%
- Frances CAC is trading down -0.88%
- UK's FTSE 100 is trading down my 0.41%
- Spain's Ibex is trading down -1.04%
in the US debt market, yields are lower
- two year yield is at 4.471%, -0.8 basis points
- five year yield is at 3.875%, -1.6 basis points
- 10 year yield is at 3.686% -1.7 basis points
- 30 year is at 3.71%, by 3.0 basis points