As the North American session begins, the EUR is the strongest and the NZD is the weakest.

The NZD's move to the downside comes after/despite the RBNZ became the first of the major country to raise rates by 50 basis points. Their hike sent the NZDUSD NZD/USD The NZD/USD is a commonly offered currency pair representing the New Zealand dollar or Kiwi and US dollar. The pair is popular for exposure into a commodity currency, i.e. the NZD, which helps capture risk appetite for forex traders. Like its Antipodean counterpart, the Australian Dollar, the NZD/USD is seen as a carry trade, due in part to interest rate differentials which favor the NZD. The NZD is the world's seventh most liquid pair at the time of writing with the USD being the world's most traded currency and the NZD being the tenth. What Affects the NZD/USD? The NZD/USD is offered at virtually every retail forex brokerage and is a common pair for traders to have experience with. The pair moves on investor sentiment and can be much more volatile than other pairs such as the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and others. Given New Zealand is the world's largest exporter of milk powder, this metric is a key factor when driving the pair. Any sensitivity to milk powder exports is captured via the NZD/USD. Additionally, tourism is a key contributor to the New Zealand economy and as such help move the currency pair. Other factors of note for the NZD/USD include export volumes to China as well as other important economic data releases from China. Central banks also play a primary role in the direction of the currency pair with both the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand being closely monitored by investors. Monetary policy is more than capable of abruptly moving the NZD/USD, which can oscillate much more than other normal pairs. Read this Term up to the 200 hour MA and 200 day MA near 0.6900, and then rolled over and has trended lower since that test. The pair is now trading below the 100 day MA at 0.6782 and trades at the lowest level since March 15. The BOC is announcing their rate decision today and are also expecting to raise by 50 BPs. Stay tuned.

NZDUSD moves to 200 hour/200D MA and sells off

The US PPI will be released at the bottom of the hour. The expectations are for a 1.1%/10.6% for the headline MoM and YoY numbers. The ex food and energy are expected at 0.5%/8.4% for its MoM and YoY numbers. Yesterday the US CPI rose to a 40 year high.

Earnings Earnings A company's earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company's financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark. Read this Term season was kicked off with JPMorgan Chase earnings today. Earnings were less than $2.70 estimate ($2.63 est), but revenues were better at 31.7B vs 30.5B estimate. CEO Dimon said he does not expect a recession but the Ukraine war threatens the economy and increases the chances of a recession.

The US stocks are higher but off pre-market high levels. Oil is higher. Yields are mixed/modestly changed.

In other markets:

Spot gold is trading up $13.90 or 0.71% at $1980.34

Silver is trading up $0.40 or 1.6% at $25.73

WTI crude oil is trading up one dollar at $101.69

Bitcoin is trading below the $40,000 level at $39,820.77

In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are little changed. The S&P and NASDAQ are working on a three day decline:

Dow industrial average is trading near unchanged after yesterday's -87.74 point decline

S&P is trading up 4.8 points after yesterday's -15.08 point decline

NASDAQ index is up 35.51 points after yesterday's -40.38 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are mostly trading lower:

German Dax, -0.84%

France's CAC, -0.7%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.1%

Spain's Ibex, +0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%