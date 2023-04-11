The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The EUR EUR The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value The euro (EUR) is the official currency of the European Union (EU) and 19 of 27 member states at the time of writing. It is the second most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar.The euro was originally introduced back on January 1, 1999, having replaced the European Currency Unit. Banknotes and physical euro coins subsequently entered circulation only in 2002.Upon its adoption, the euro replaced domestic currencies in participating EU member states. The rise in its value Read this Term is the strongest as traders returned from the Easter holiday, and the NZD NZD The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered a The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is the official currency of New Zealand and the tenth most traded currency in the world. Also referred to as the Kiwi, the currency is also utilized in several Pacific islands, including Tokelau, the Cook Islands, Pitcairn islands, and Niue.The NZD’s history is long, extending back to 1934 with the creation of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. While far from the most traded currency in the global forex market, the NZD has a key role nonetheless.The NZD is considered a Read this Term is the weakest as the NA session begins. The USD is mostly lower to start the day as traders await key data later this week. On Wednesday the CPI data will be released with expectations for 0.2% for the headline MoM number. The Core is expected to come in at 0.4%. On Thursday, the PPP (+0.1% est) and initial unemployment claims (216K) will be released. Remember last week, new seasonal adjustments were introduced in unemployment claims which led to a ratcheting up of the initial claims statistics with more of an upward trend in 2023. The US retail sales will be released on Friday with expectations of -0.4% for the headline in the core measure.

Today, the U.S. Treasury will auction off three year notes at 1 PM ET. It will be the first option of three this week. Tomorrow, they will auction off 10 year notes and on Thursday 30 year bonds.

Later, Fed speak will be dominant with Feds' Goolsbee scheduled at 1:30 PM ET. Later, in the early evening in the US, Feds' Harker speaks (at 6 PM ET), and Kashkari (at 7:30 PM ET) speak.

IMF meetings will take place today. IMFs Kristalina Georgieva last week, gave a prelude of global growth which is expected to fall to 3.0% from 3.8% seen over the last two decades.

US stocks are marginally lower as US traders enter for the day. US yields are also modestly lower with the 2 year waffling above and below 4.0%. Bitcoin is back above $30,000 for the first time since June 2022

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Spot gold is trading up $10.36 and back above the 2000 level at $2001.

Spot silver is up nine cents or 0.38% at $24.94.

WTI crude oil is trading down $-0.14 at $79.60

Bitcoin is trading at $30,082. The high price reached $30,438. The low price was at $29,617.

In the premarket for your stocks, the major indices are marginally lower after mixed results yesterday:

Dow industrial average -13 points after yesterday's 101.23 point rise

S&P index -0.86 points after yesterday's 4.09 point rise

NASDAQ index -25.25 points after yesterday's minus 3.60.2 point

In the European equity markets major indices are mostly higher after yesterday's holiday

German DAX +0.29%

Frances CAC +0.77%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.22%

Spain's Ibex -0.87%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.63%

In the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:

2 year yield 3.995% -1.3 basis points

5 year yield 3.509% -1.0 basis points

10 year yield 3.413% -0.2 basis points

30 year yield 3.623% -0.4 basis points

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are sharply higher after the Good Friday and Easter Monday holiday: