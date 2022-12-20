EURUSD trading up and down this week.

The EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union’s single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair’s rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world’s second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term moved up and down yesterday to start the trading week, and today that price action is continuing.

The pair spiked higher after the Bank of Japan surprise decision, and in the process moved above its 100 hour moving average after stalling near that moving average yesterday in the North American session (the European session did extend above the moving average level however and failed).

The extension above the higher 100 hour moving average today failed and the price tumbled back down, falling below the 200 hour moving average (green line in the chart above) and other technical levels including the 50% of the December trading range, and the old swing highs from early in December between 1.0584 and 1.05943 .

Remaining true to the ups and downs, that break failed on the downside too. Yesterday, there was a similar dip below that cluster of levels that failed.

More recently today, the London highs today moved above the 100 hour MA and failed again. The subsequent dip in the current hourly bar did stall at the 200 hour MA, however (and above the 50% and swing area down to 1.05843 too).

The point is, there is a lot of ups and downs with the MAs being chopped around in the process.

The buyers and sellers are battling it out, trying to figure the next shove.

With the 200 hour MA stalling the fall on the most recent move lower, that increases the levels importance in the short term. Move below SHOULD see more selling as the dip buyers against the level fail. A break below the 1.05843 would help confirm.that bias shift BUT the 200 hour MA would then be the risk level. The price would have to stay below.

Until then, however, the holding of the 200 hour MA, gives the buyers the slight edge intraday. Get and stay above the 100 hour MA above is required, however. Admittedly, that has not been too successful this week as the markets range trade, but is nevertheless, the barometer for a more positive technical view.