That level remains the same after the price moved down to test it, and found willing buyers leaning.

The current price is trading at 1.0530. If the price stays above the 50% barometer level, the buyers are in control. If the price moves below, the atmospheric pressure in the markets shifts more to the downside.

EURUSD has bounced off the 1.05155 for 2nd time this week