Keep an eye on the 1.05155 level in the EURUSD EUR/USD The EUR/USD is the currency pair encompassing the European Union's single currency, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair's rate indicates how many euros are needed in order to purchase one dollar. For example, when the EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means 1 euro is equivalent to 1.2 dollars. Why the EUR/USD is the Most Popular Trading PairCompared to all tradable currencies, the euro (EUR) is the world's second most traded currency, behind only the US dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair on the market.As the most popular trading pair, the EUR/USD is a staple of every brokerage offering and often has some of the lowest spreads relative to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency follows the two most economic blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason.The EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. From the EUR side, economic data in the Eurozone as well as internal factors in the bloc can easily impact rates. Even small member states can effectively weigh on the EUR, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and the Federal Reserve commonly affect the EUR/USD. Many examples include the bailouts during the Financial crisis, tax cuts during the Trump Administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others. Read this Term.

That level represents the 50% midpoint of the 2022 trading range for the pair.

Earlier this week, the price moved down to test that level and found support buyers. A move below should lead to further selling momentum. Moving below the swing highs from November down to 1.047981 would help to confirm the downside tilt.

EURUSD looks toward the 50% of the 2022 trading range

The 50% level often acts as a pivot for bullish/bearish bias purposes. As a result, it is one of those technical levels that should be eyed and followed for clues. If broken, traders will be looking for momentum in the direction of the break.

Conversely, hold and there could be a rebound like was seen on Tuesday.