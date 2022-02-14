Forex
The strongest to weakest currencies

The CHF, USD are attracting safe haven flows and are the strongest of the major currency as US traders enter for the week. The NZD is the weakest.

The tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border remain. That had stocks under pressure with Europe shares catching up to the late Friday tumble in the US. Their shares were down over 3%. The US pre-market stocks were also lower in pre-market trading, but are recovering as Putin ask Russian foreign minister Lavrov to report proposals to the US and he says there are possibilities for a diplomatic solution. As a result, the losses have been whittle down as markets adjust to the news.

In Canada, the blockade over Covid policies at the Ambassador Bridge has been cleared. The impact closed auto manufacturing in the US and disrupted other businesses in both Canada and the US

In other markets the snapshot is showing:

In the premarket for US stocks, the Dow industrial average is now trading unchanged on the day. The NASDAQ and S&P are also back near unchanged after trading lower overnight

  • Dow industrial average -1 point after Friday's -503.53 point decline
  • S&P index -1 point after Friday's -85.42 point decline
  • NASDAQ index unchanged after Friday's -394.49 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices were down over 3% as I started this report but have since clawed back about 1% of those declines:

  • German DAX, -2.36%
  • France's CAC, -2.43%
  • UK's FTSE 100 -1.33%
  • Spain's Ibex, -2.2%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -2.1%

In the US debt market, the yields are trading mixed with the short and higher in the longer end a bit lower (30 year down -0.4 basis points).

US yields are
The European debt markets, yields are down around five or so basis points.

European yields are lower
Markets moving as they adjust to the headlines. It should be a volatile day.

PS Bullard is to speak on CNBC at 8:30 AM ET. He is a voting member and he is in favor of 50 bp hike in March, 100 bps by July, QT and is ok with action between meetings if needed.

ECBs Lagarde is scheduled to testify on the ECB Annual Report before the European Parliament later this morning.