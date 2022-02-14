The strongest to weakest currencies
The CHF, USD are attracting safe haven flows and are the strongest of the major currency as US traders enter for the week. The NZD is the weakest.
The tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border remain. That had stocks under pressure with Europe shares catching up to the late Friday tumble in the US. Their shares were down over 3%. The US pre-market stocks were also lower in pre-market trading, but are recovering as Putin ask Russian foreign minister Lavrov to r
eport proposals to the US and he says there are possibilities for a diplomatic solution. As a result, the losses have been whittle down as markets adjust to the news.
In Canada, the blockade over Covid policies at the Ambassador Bridge has been cleared. The impact closed auto manufacturing in the US and disrupted other businesses in both Canada and the US
In other markets the snapshot is showing:
Spot
is trading down $3.16 or -0.16% at $1855.25. Gold is traded as high as $1862.15 as low as $1850.85 gold
Gold
Gold is the most widely traded and important commodity. Prized for its historical importance and used for trading an exchange of goods, the gold market today is estimated at nearly $2.4 trillion.The value of gold fluctuates constantly, as it trades on public exchanges where it has a price that is determined by supply and demand. Gold has historically had tremendous significance and even today is extremely sought after. Gold has been used as a currency as it doesn't corrode, and the material allows for some absorption of light creating a yellow glow, which lends the name yellow metal.Ultimately, institutional and retail investors buy and sell gold contracts or physical gold, thus creating the demand and supply flow.This can be pure speculation, to acquire or distribute physical gold, or as a hedge for commercial application. For day-traders, the purpose of trading gold is to profit from its daily price movements.How to Trade GoldDay-trading gold is speculating on its short-term price movements. Of note, physical gold is not actually handled or taken possession of, rather the transactions take place electronically and only profits or losses are reflected in the trading account.There are a number of ways to ultimately trade gold. Retail brokers typically offer exposure to gold through contracts-for-difference (CFDs).Beyond retail brokers, the main way to trade gold is via a futures contract. This represents an agreement to buy or sell something, i.e. gold at a future date. Buying a gold futures contract doesn't mean you actually have to take possession of the physical commodity.Day traders close out all contracts (trades) each day and make a profit based on the difference between the price they bought the contract and the price they sold it at. However, on a futures exchange, gold moves in $0.10 increments only. This increment is known as a tick. It is the smallest movement a futures contract can make. If you buy or sell a futures contract, how many ticks the price moves away from your entry price determines your profit or loss.
Read this Term Spot
is trading up $0.12 or 0.54% at $23.66 silver
Silver
Silver is a precious metal that is commonly traded on exchanges or through brokers. It is much more affordable than gold and thanks to its importance as an industrial metal as well as volatility, is widely traded.For precious metals traders, gold is a much more popular market. Big institutions buy gold as a currency hedge when real interest rates and yields on other assets become unacceptably low. Central banks will buy gold, not silver, as a reserve asset to diversify their currency exposure.Instead, silver functions more heavily as a commodity than a currency. Silver, also known as the white metal, is commonly linked with gold and the relationship between the two often dictates its price. The entire silver market is worth about only $540 billion currently, which makes it much smaller than other markets.Despite its smaller size in market share, the price of silver can oscillate strongly without a lot of money moving into it.The supply of silver grows only by only 1 to 3 percent each year, and about half the market is consumed through industrial use (unlike gold, which is more limited in how it’s used).As of August 2020, there are 19.2 billion ounces of silver reserves globally (meeting certain purity standards) against 1.83 billion ounces of gold reserves.How to Trade SilverThe most common way for retail traders to get exposure to silver is through exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) or contracts-for-difference (CFDs). Both are typical offerings at retail brokerages.Investing in silver CFDs saves you the inconvenience of paying for silver storage. Moreover, CFDs give you the opportunity to trade silver in both directions. Many retail investors prefer trading silver through CFDs with brokers as there is no large fee for physical delivery or commission that can erode potential profits.
Read this Term WTI crude oil futures are trading at $92.53 that is down $0.55 on the day, and well off the high price of $94.91 (new cycle high and seven year high). The price of bitcoin is trading at $42,542.. It traded as high as $43,034 over the weekend the low price today reached $41,575. It was a fairly quiet weekend for the digital currency
In the premarket for US stocks, the Dow industrial average is now trading unchanged on the day. The NASDAQ and S&P are also back near unchanged after trading lower overnight
Dow industrial average -1 point after Friday's -503.53 point decline S&P index -1 point after Friday's -85.42 point decline NASDAQ index unchanged after Friday's -394.49 point decline
In the European equity markets, the major indices were down over 3% as I started this report but have since clawed back about 1% of those declines:
German DAX, -2.36% France's CAC, -2.43% UK's FTSE 100 -1.33% Spain's Ibex, -2.2% Italy's FTSE MIB -2.1%
In the US debt market, the yields are trading mixed with the short and higher in the longer end a bit lower (30 year down -0.4 basis points).
US yields are mixed
The European debt markets, yields are down around five or so basis points.
European yields are lower
Markets moving as they adjust to the headlines. It should be a volatile day.
PS Bullard is to speak on CNBC at 8:30 AM ET. He is a voting member and he is in favor of 50 bp hike in March, 100 bps by July, QT and is ok with action between meetings if needed.
ECBs Lagarde is scheduled to testify on the ECB Annual Report before the European Parliament later this morning.
