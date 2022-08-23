- The EURUSD made another new low going back to December 2002, reaching to 0.9900. The price high stayed below the swing low from July 2022 at 0.99515 keeping the sellers in firm control. The 14 day RSI is diverging and moving toward oversold, but the price still needs to get and stay above 0.99515 if the pair is going higher.
- The USDJPY move to a new high going back to July, and on the downside stalled just ahead of the June high near 137.00. That keeps the buyers in control for the pair.
- The GBPUSD reached new lows going back to the March 2020 start of the pandemic shutdown but has seen a modest bounce. The low reached 1.1716. The 1.18000 level is a minimum level to get above if the buyers are to notch a win in the short term
- THe AUDUSD fell traded lower but did find support at the 61.8% and swing area that bookends that level between 0.6852 and 0.6858.
