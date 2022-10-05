In the morning US technical report the USD is stronger as it reverses the move lower seen over the last week or so of trading in some of the major currency pairs.

The EURUSD and GBPUSD are moving lower today (higher USD) as traders reverse sentiment after rallies in those pairs took levels off 2002 lows (for the EURUSD), and all time low levels (for the GBPUSD).

The USDJPY is rebounding as well after falling below

The RBNZ did not follow the RBA lead as they raised rates by 50 bps overnight (vs 25 bps for the RBA). With stocks moving lower and risk-off sentiment increasing today, the NZDUSD has followed the trend in the USD.