The strongest to the weakest of the major currencies

The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as the NA session begins. Both the NZD and the AUD have seen a move higher after dipping earlier in the Asian sessions. Both have seen moves back above their 100 hour MAs in the process and trade between their 100 and 200 hour MAs to start the North American session. For the NZDUSD the pair moved above its 100 hour moving average at 0.63235. The price is at 0.6345. The AUDUSD is trading just above the 100 hour MA at 0.69407 (trades at 0.6946 currently). Getting and staying above the 100 hour MA, give a bullish tilt to the short term bias for those pairs to start the day. We will see if it can continue.

The weekend forex technical video outlines the key levels in play this week, by looking at the broader daily chart, and zooming into the 1 year chart for a more short term perspective.

The USD is mostly lower with gains only vs the JPY to start the day. The JPY has moved lower. Concerns above Kazuo Ueda's policy implications as he moves into the governor role, is abating. The ultra easy policy seems to be still in play.

The USD is lower vs the other currency pairs (and unchanged vs the CAD). The USDCAD fell sharply (CAD higher) on Friday after much stronger-than-expected Canadian job data.

The major US stock indices are modestly higher as per the futures projections. Last week, the Nasdaq index snapped a 5 week winning streak. The S&P and Dow were also lower on the week.

US yields are mixed with a flatter curve (higher 2 year yield and lower 30 year yield). Crude oil is lower to start the week after last week's run higher saw oil move up 8.75%.

A snapshot of the market is showing:

Spot gold

Spot silver is unchanged at $21.96

WTI crude oil is down -$0.54 at $79.18. The price settled at $79.72 on Friday.

Bitcoin is trading at $21,636. The high price over the weekend reached $21,897. The low price was today at $21,476.

Looking at the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are trading modestly higher:

Dow Industrial Average up 28 points after Friday's 169.39 point rise

S&P index up 9.5 points after Friday's 8.94 point rise

NASDAQ index up 61 points after Friday's -71.46 point decline

In the European equity markets, the major indices are also higher:

German DAX, +0.49%

Frances CAC +0.82%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.25%

Spain's Ibex +0.66%

Italy's FTSE +0.6%

in the US debt market, yields are mixed with a flatter yield curve (2-10 year spread at -80.8 pips vs -77 pips at the close on Friday)

US yields are mixed

In the European debt market, yields are mixed but mostly higher: