USDJPY trades up and down with the random headlines

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. has been moving up and down with more of a randomness to the trading technical patterns.

That is ok, as the news is also all over the place with Russia/Ukraine, central bank policy transitions, up and down economic data, high inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market., up and down stock markets, etc all pulling at the various markets and causing volatility.

Looking at the hourly chart above, the last four trading days has seen price action take the pair's price above and below both the 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines).

Today the price action waffled above and below the higher 100 hour moving average at 115.659, before selling off in the early North American session and falling below its 200 hour moving average at 115.504 currently.

The price is trading right around that lower moving average level but has also traded above and below it during the last three hourly bars.

Yesterday, on Monday, and on Friday, the price traded above and below those moving averages as well.

What did get market reaction from a technical perspective was the downward sloping trendline connecting the high from Friday to the high from yesterday's trade. Today, swing highs did stall against that trendline on two separate occasions. Going forward a move above it should lead to upside market momentum.

On the downside, there is a lower trendline that cuts across near the 38.2% retracement of the 2022 trading range that comes in at 115.236. Move below both those levels in that should increase the bearish bias.

For now, the randomness is congruent with the up and flows of the news and the respective markets. Traders need to go with flow at least with this currency pair, and hope for a break with momentum when the time comes for a move away from the up and down randomness.