The EURUSD moved below a key swing area in the 0.98056 to 0.9816 area. The break below opened the downside up, put the sellers more in control, and defined risk for sellers. Stay below 0.9816 keeps the sellers firmly in control.

In this video, Greg Michalowski of Forexlive.com, outlines the level, shows why it is so important, and defines the risk for traders.