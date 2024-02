In this video, I kill 3 birds with 1 stone, by taking a technical look at the three major commodity pairs - the USDCAD, AUDUSD and the NZDUSD. What levels are in play, what are the risks and the targets for each now that the USD has shot higher.

USDCAD starts at 00:20

AUDUSD starts at 02:46

NZDUSD starts at 04:29