The core PCE data in the US came in better than expectations with helped to lower the dollar on hopes that a terminal rate can be found sooner rather than later. However, Fed Chair Powell will be speaking at 10 AM ET and could cause a shifting of the bias if he chooses to talk more above quantitative tightening. However, that would be outside his lane and that of Fed officials. So it is not expected.

The EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY are all trading between the 100/200 hour MAs. THose levels will be eyed as barometers for buyers and sellers today.