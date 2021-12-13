The USD is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as the new trading week begins. There are no economic releases in the US or Canada today.

The Omicron transmission is higher but the impact is less dangerous to those infected.

The US stocks are trading higher. The S&P closed at a record level on Friday and is expected to open higher today. The Nasdaq index closed about 2.7% from its all time high close on Friday.

US yields are mixed with the 2 year up modestly, while the longer end is lower. European benchmark 10 year yields are lower. The price of crude oil is lower from the settle price of Friday at $71.67.

A snapshot of other markets is showing:

Spot gold is trading up $7.50 or 0.42% $1790

Spot silver is up $0.13 or 0.55% at $22.27

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.74 lower down 1.03% at $70.93

Bitcoin is trading at $48,619.20. The price on Friday close near $47,142. The low over the weekend reached $46,789. The high on Sunday reached $50,800.

The premarket for US stocks are pointing modestly to the upside after the S&P index closed at a record high at 4712.01.

Dow industrial average is up 12 points after Friday's 216.30 point rise

NASDAQ index is up 59 points after Friday's 113.23 point rise

S&P index is trading up eight points after Friday's 44.57 point rise

The price of Apple all is closing in on a 3 million market. The price needs to trade at $182.86. It is trading in the pre-market at $181.66 in pre-market trading.

In the European stock market, the major indices are trading mostly higher:

German DAX, +0.9%

France's CAC, +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -0.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.45%

Spain's Ibex, +0.3%

In the US debt market, the 2 year yield is up modestly, the 30 year yield is down -3.6 basis points. The 2-10 year spread is just below 80 basis points at 79.6.

US yield curve narrows

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are lower across the board in the US morning snapshot.

European yields are lower