The USD is the strongest and the GBP is the weakest
is the weakest as the NA session begins. The markets were all in motion yesterday and on Monday to start the month of October. The USD declined, rates fell, gold and oil rallied (with OPEC+ in play). The Reserve Bank of Australia gave traders some hope that a shift in the accelerated rate hikes had slowed after they hiked by 25 basis points instead of 50 bps. GBP
The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP.
Today, the markets are still in motion but in the opposite direction. The USD is higher. US rates are back higher. Gold is lower. Oil is lower despite the most recent chatter that number is 1.8 barrels per day cut in supply (it is important if it comes from quotas or actual production). The Reserve Bank of New Zealand announced their rate decision and they did not start a trend, opting instead to raise rates by 50 basis points. The RBNZ said:
Committee members agreed monetary conditions needed to continue to tighten until inflation back in target range Core consumer price is too high and labour resources are scarce. inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term The level of domestic spending has remained resilient to date, Household balance sheets remain resilient despite the fall in house prices.
New Zealand's productive capacity still being constrained by labour shortages and wage pressures are heightened
No backing down from the RBNZ.
ADP will announce their national employment job numbers for September. Last month the number came in at 132K (the release returned after a re-tooling). The expectations are for 200K. The BLS NFP rose 315K last month and are expected to increase by 265K when it is released on Friday at 8:30 AM ET).
UK PM Truss tried to appease markets by pledging that her government will "always be fiscally responsible",but the markets are not buying the talk (yields are 15 bps in the UK today).
A look at the markets are showing:
spot gold is trading down $19.05 or -1.10% at $1706.02 spot silver is trading down $0.75 or -3.61% at $20.28 WTI crude oil is trading at $86.34 that's down around $0.20 on the day The price bitcoin remains just above the $20,000 level $20036
In the premarket for US stocks, the major indices are lower after 2 days of sharp gains:
Dow industrial average is down -269 points after yesterdays 825.43 point surge S&P index is down -34.68 points after yesterdays 112.48 point rise NASDAQ index is down 104 points after yesterdays 360.97 point push higher
in the European equity markets, the major indices are also trading lower:
German DAX -1.0% France's CAC -0.8% UK's FTSE 100 -0.9% Spain's Ibex -1.6% Italy's FTSE MIB -1.6%
in the US debt market, yields are higher with the 10 year yield up 8.2 basis points at 3.699% after trading as low as 3.564% yesterday.
US yields are rebounding to the upside
In the European debt market, the UK benchmark 10 year yields are leading the way with a 16.5% gain as investors shun the pound and UK assets once again:
European benchmark 10 year yields are higher
