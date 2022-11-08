The USD moved lower today and that was felt in the USDCAD , AUDUSD and the NZDUSD.

For the USDCAD, it fell with momentum below the 1.3500 floor area. Traders will now be watching that level as a close resistance target on a rebound.

The AUDUSD moved up to test the 38.2% of the last trend move to the downside. That was near a swing area as well. Sellers leaned and the price rotated lower. Can the correction find a bottom and look to get above the 38.2% retracement target?

The NZDUSD chart looks like the AUDUSD except it retraced to the 50% and a swing area before rotating lower. What is next for that currency pair now?