The USD moved lower today and that was felt in the USDCAD. The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The AUD/USD is the currency pair encompassing the Australian dollar of the Commonwealth of Australia (symbol $, code AUD), and the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD). For the USDCAD, it fell with momentum below the 1.3500 floor area. Traders will now be watching that level as a close resistance target on a rebound.

The AUDUSD moved up to test the 38.2% of the last trend move to the downside. That was near a swing area as well. Sellers leaned and the price rotated lower. Can the correction find a bottom and look to get above the 38.2% retracement target?

The NZDUSD chart looks like the AUDUSD except it retraced to the 50% and a swing area before rotating lower. What is next for that currency pair now?