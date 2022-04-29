USDJPY has been up nine of the last 10 trading weeks

The USDJPY USD/JPY The USD/JPY is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Japanese yen of Japan (symbol ¥, code JPY). The pair's rate indicates how many Japanese yen are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/JPY is trading at 100.00, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 100 Japanese yen. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Japanese yen is the world's third most traded currency, resulting in an extremely liquid pair, and very tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Although the range of the USD/JPY isn't traditionally particularly high, the lack of large price action often associated with other JPY pairs does make it easier to trade.This is especially true for short-term traders, although without offering a great pip potential. Even though the USD/JPY is the world's second most traded pair, it's not as popular as one might think with regards to retail traders.The pair carries a reputation as "boring", although this isn't an entirely accurate reflection. Trading the USD/JPYThe JPY is highly regarded as a safe haven currency, with investors often increasing their exposure following periods of uncertainty or market-induced fallouts.As both the US and Japan are highly developed economies, there are several key factors affecting the value of either currencies. This includes a range of economic indicators such as gross domestic product (GDP) growth, inflation, interest rates and unemployment data. Monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are also large determinants in the value of each currency. continued it's run to the upside this week and in the process continued to make new 20 year+ highs. The pair moved up to 131.253 yesterday.

The USDJPY pair is now up for 8 consecutive weeks and 9 of the last 10. During those 10 weeks, the price has a low to high range of 1684 pips or 14.73%. The catalyst has been sharply higher US rates while the Japan rates have remained steady.

Today the price has backed off a bit, and currently trades at 130.08.

Drilling all the way to the five minute chart below, the USDJPY pair did correct lower earlier in the week, bottoming on Wednesday. After breaking above the 100 and 200 bar moving averages on Wednesday, the price started to trend higher - and stayed mostly above the higher 100 bar moving average in the process (follow blue line). There was a brief dip below the moving average line after the worse than expected US GDP data yesterday, but that was quickly reversed.

Nevertheless near the close yesterday, the price dipped below the rising 100 bar moving average and started a corrective move to the downside. In the Asian session a bounce up toward the then converged 100 and 200 bar moving averages at 130.79 (see chart below) found willing sellers. That hold, was the the catalyst technically for a bigger corrective intraday move to the downside. The sellers found some comfort and short-term control.

Often times, the nuances of a corrective move in a trending market can be found in the shorter term 5 minute chart. That was the case today especially after the retest of the converged 100 and 200 bar moving averages held resistance.

The correction off of the high reached down to 129.753 – a 104 basis point correction from the 100/200 moving average levels. However the low price did stall ahead of the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the Wednesday low. That level comes in at 129.597. Getting below that level would still be needed to give sellers more control in the short term.

Since bottoming today, the price has moved back above the the falling 100 bar moving average on the five minute chart (currently at 130.164), but has been able to stay below the falling 200 bar moving average at 130.418.

Watch those moving averages for intraday clues. The short term traders still hold some control, but are still remain a little gun shy given the trend like moves seen in the pair over the last 10 trading weeks. This correction is simply a minor blip in that bigger move (just look at the weekly chart above).

Nevertheless, if the technicals can remain tilted to the downside in the short term, there is room to roam on the downside, but levels like the 38.2% retracement, the 50% retracement of the move up from Wednesday's low at 129.088, the 100 hour moving average at 128.829, and the 200 hour moving average at 128.58 all need to be broken to increase that short /intermediate term bearish bias.

The roadmap is in place. Which way will the market traders drive - above the shorter term MAs or below the 38.2% and other downside target?

USDJPY shows some corrective signs today

PS. The declines come despite a rise in yields today which is of interest. US stocks have restarted the move to the downside.