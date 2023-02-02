NASDAQ index up nearly 400 points

The NASDAQ NASDAQ The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It trails only the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges.Launched back in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it is known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential exchanges worldwide.The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronic stock market, and has since ass Read this Term continues its scorching rise higher. It Is currently up 396.2 or 3.35% at 12212.77.

That leads the way for the major indices.

The S&P is up 63.41 oiubts or 1.53%

The Dow Industrial Average is still lower by -93 points are -0.27%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also having a good day with a gain of a 40 point or 2.07%.

Looking at the NASDAQ on the daily chart, the move down from the November all-time high has the 38.2% retracement at 12427.97. Although still 200 points away, it is fast approaching with the gap higher and run to the upside in trading today. The price is also running away from the 200 day MA currently at 11473.68 (green line). The price had not closed above the 200 day MA since January 13, 2022 before last Friday.

Moreover the NASDAQ has been up 1.67%, 2.0% and now 3.41% in successive days. From the closing level on Monday at 11393, the price has moved up 7.44%. Back in July, the price was up 7.16% from the close on July 26 to the close on July 29. Going back to March 14, the 3-day gain then saw the price move up 8.49% over the next 3-days) .

The S&P index is up nearly 20% from its lows seen in October. A gain of 20% is characterized as a bull market Bull Market A bull market is defined as a financial market in which prices are rising or are expected to rise. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bull market differs from periodic rises in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bull market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are rising over months, A bull market is defined as a financial market in which prices are rising or are expected to rise. This designation is most commonly used in the stock market, though can also be applied to other markets as well, including real estate, foreign exchange, commodities, etc.A bull market differs from periodic rises in assets by virtue of its duration, not frequency. For example, a bull market will typically see extended periods during which large numbers of stock share prices are rising over months, Read this Term.

The NASDAQ index is already there with a gain of 20.62% from the low to the current level.