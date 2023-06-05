Apple shares are down around $1.45 or -0.82% $179.43 after their WWDC23 event where they introduce the Vision Pro VR product. At

$3499 and available only in the US at the start of 2024, it's got a long way to go.

Unity Software

Nevertheless, a beneficiary today has been Unity Software (U) whom Apple cited as working with to bring apps to Vision Pro.

It's shares (as I type) are currently up $8 or 25.65% at $38.94.

Cathie Wood of ARK is a holder of U in her Ark Innovation ETF. Most recent data shows that she owns 8,769,188 shares or $279,844,828 as of the close on Friday. ARKK shares are trading at $0.50 or 1.18% at $42.11.

Looking at U shares, the 2023 high price reached $42.99 back on February 15. The 2022 high price reached $136.60 on January 12, 2022 and its all-time high price was way up at $210.

In trading today, the price moved above both its 100 and 200 day moving averages which comes in at $31.04 and $32.36 respectively (blue and green lines in the chart above). Technically, it would take a move back below those levels to tilt the technical bias back to the downside (risk level for long's looking for more upside potential off the partnership). The price had not been above the 200 day moving average since February 22, 2023.

Unity software announced earnings of $-0.67 per share on May 10 on revenues of $500.36 million. Revenues were up from $320.16 million a year ago or 56.2%. Quarter on quarter, revenues went up 10.95%

Shares moved up to $32.78 before rotating back down to a low of $28.86 on May 25. The price is working on its 6th day to the upside. On Friday, shares closed at $31.00.

From the recent earnings: