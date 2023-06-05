Apple shares are down around $1.45 or -0.82% $179.43 after their WWDC23 event where they introduce the Vision Pro VR product. At
$3499 and available only in the US at the start of 2024, it's got a long way to go.
Nevertheless, a beneficiary today has been Unity Software (U) whom Apple cited as working with to bring apps to Vision Pro.
It's shares (as I type) are currently up $8 or 25.65% at $38.94.
Cathie Wood of ARK is a holder of U in her Ark Innovation ETF. Most recent data shows that she owns 8,769,188 shares or $279,844,828 as of the close on Friday. ARKK shares are trading at $0.50 or 1.18% at $42.11.
Looking at U shares, the 2023 high price reached $42.99 back on February 15. The 2022 high price reached $136.60 on January 12, 2022 and its all-time high price was way up at $210.
In trading today, the price moved above both its 100 and 200 day moving averages which comes in at $31.04 and $32.36 respectively (blue and green lines in the chart above). Technically, it would take a move back below those levels to tilt the technical bias back to the downside (risk level for long's looking for more upside potential off the partnership) . The price had not been above the 200 day moving average since February 22, 2023.
Unity software announced earnings of $-0.67 per share on May 10 on revenues of $500.36 million. Revenues were up from $320.16 million a year ago or 56.2%. Quarter on quarter, revenues went up 10.95%
Shares moved up to $32.78 before rotating back down to a low of $28.86 on May 25. The price is working on its 6th day to the upside. On Friday, shares closed at $31.00.
From the recent earnings:
- Unity, the video game software developer, reported a 56% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue.
- The company recorded a net loss of $254 million (or 67 cents per share), compared to a net loss of $178 million (or 60 cents per share) in the same period the previous year.
- Comprehensive losses for the quarter amounted to $251 million, compared to $182 million in the same period last year.
- The company forecasted its second-quarter revenue to be between $510 million and $520 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $509 million.
- Unity's full-year revenue is expected to be between $2.08 billion and $2.20 billion.
- The company was founded in 2004 and provides developers with tools to create 3D games across various platforms.
- Unity expects to grow faster than its competitors in 2023, claiming to be "well-positioned" to benefit from AI with four existing applications and services supporting the technology.
- As part of its commitment to "excellence in execution," the company plans to cut about 600 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, to position itself for "long-term and profitable growth."
- The company believes these decisions will lead to stronger long-term profitability.