The USDCHF USD/CHF The USD/CHF is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Swiss franc of Switzerland (code CHF). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Swiss francs are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CHF is trading at 1.2500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.25 Swiss francs. The US Dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Swiss franc (CHF) is the world's sixth most traded currency, resulting in a very liquid pair, with tight spreads, often staying within the 0 pip to 2 pip spread range on most forex brokers. Even though the Swiss franc might not be as liquid as the euro or yen, the USD/CHF currency pair is still liquid enough to be known as the fourth major. Trading the USD/CHF has its advantages and disadvantages. The main advantage being, a lot of traders often prefer to invest in the Swiss franc when economic or political instability is lurking.This is due to Switzerland traditionally being known as a safe haven, as it generally remains neutral and silent on many major geopolitical events, for example it never participates in wars. These investments can trigger large swings for traders, who may capitalize on such moves. The main disadvantage is that the US dollar is the world's reserve currency.Thus, traders also can flock to the USD, trying to ascertain which currency is more likely to be embarked upon can prove tough at times. USD/CHF Still Living in Shadows of 2015The USD/CHF otherwise is seen as one of the lesser volatile pairs, with a tendency to follow the Euro, hence the negative correlation between it and the EUR/USD.The currency pair will forever be tethered to the events of January 2015 with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) Crisis which roiled currency markets.In this instance, the SNB abruptly decided to abandon the Swiss franc (CHF) currency peg with the euro, convulsing markets. Read this Term ups and downs continue for that pair. Looking at the hourly chart, the price moved through the lower 200 hour MA early in the Asian session and moved up toward the higher 100 hour MA. The high in the late Asian session took the price close to its 100 hour moving average (blueline currently at 0.9862). The high price reached 0.98553 and rotated back to the downside. That moved to the downside reached a low of 0.9781 which was within shouting distance of the rising 200 hour moving average (greenline currently at 0.97762).

Buyers reentered and move the price back higher men close to its 100 hour moving average again. This time the high price reached 0.98546, once again just below the 100 hour moving average and also just below the earlier session high.

Continuing the ups and downs the price has moved back down to within sniffing distance of the 200 hour moving average once again. This time the low price came in at 0.97834 (the 200 hour moving average at 0.97762).

Traders are getting dizzy, but continue to use the moving averages as borderlines to lean against. At some point there will be a break and hopeful run in the direction of the break. For now however the ups and downs are giving traders opportunities at the MA extremes to put their foot in the water with limited risk.