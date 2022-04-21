US two year yield moves to the highest level since Dec 2018

Fed's Daly said that the Fed would likely raise rates by 50 basis points at a couple of Fed meetings, and that they will deliberate with members whether rate hikes at 25, 50, or 75 basis points are needed. Keeping the 75 basis points in play as yields moving to the upside across the yield curve.

The two year yield Yield A yield represents the earnings generated by an investment or security over a certain time period. Yields are typically displayed in percentage terms and are in the form of interest or dividends received from it.These figures do not include the price variations, which separates it from the total return. Consequently, a yield applies to various stated rates of return on stocks, fixed income instruments such as bonds, and other types of investment products.Yields can be calculated as a ratio or as an internal rate of return, which may also be used to indicate the owner's total return, or portion of income.Why Do Yields Matter?At any point in time, all financial instruments compete with each other in a public marketplace. Analyzing yields is one among many metrics used by analysts and investors and reflects a singular part of the total return of holding a security. For example, a higher yield allows the owner to recoup his investment sooner, and thus mitigates risk. By extension, a high yield may have resulted from a falling market value for the security as a result of higher risk. Yield levels are also influenced by expectations of inflation. Fears of higher levels of inflation in the future suggest that investors would ask for high yield or a lower price versus the coupon today.The maturity of the instrument is also one of the elements that determines risk. The relationship between yields and the maturity of instruments of similar credit worthiness, is described by the yield curve. Instruments over longer intervals commonly have a higher yield than short dated instruments.The yield of a debt instrument is typically linked to the credit worthiness and default probability of the issuer. The more the default risk, the higher the yield would be in most of the cases since issuers need to offer investors some compensation for the risk. Read this Term has risen to a high of 2.718%. That is the highest rate in the recent rate cycle to the upside and the highest level since toward the end of December 2018. The high cycle yield at that time reached 2.977% (see chart above).

Where was the Fed funds rate at that time?

The peak in the Fed funds rate height cycle in 2018/2019 stalled at 2.5%. Fed officials have been saying that the Fed would work its rate back toward neutral defining the neutral rate as 2.0% to 2.5%. The current Fed funds target rate is well below the 2.5% rate, but market rates have already done most of the tightening for the Fed.

Fed funds target rate

Meanwhile, the other yields along the curve are showing:

five year 2.983%, +11.8 basis points

10 year 2.937%, +10.1 basis points

30 year 2.966%, +8.8 basis points