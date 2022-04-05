The US stocks are mixed in early trading. Higher yields have the  NASDAQ  lower. The S&P is near unchanged while the Dow industrial average is higher. A snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the opening it is showing:

  • Dow industrial average up 106.02 points or 0.3% at 35027.91
  • S&P index up 3.31 points or 0.07% at 4585.94
  • NASDAQ index down 62.26 points or -0.43% 14470.29
  • Russell 2000 up 7.55 points or 0.36% at 2102.99

Remember, the NASDAQ index remains just below its falling 100 day moving average at 14573.97. Last week, that moving average was tested, but found willing sellers against the level. It would take a move above the 100 day moving average and higher 200 day moving average currently at 14734.30 to increase the bullish bias going forward.

A look around other markets currently shows:

  • Spot gold is trading up $9.04 at $1941.71
  • Silver is trading up $0.36 or 1.49% $24.90
  • crude oil is trading up $0.98 or 0.95% $104.26
  • bitcoin is trading at $46,506. on the day

In the US debt market, yields are higher:

  • 2 year 2.463%, +3.9 basis points
  • 10 year 2.458%, +6.0 basis points
  • 30 year 2.517% +5.9 basis points
  • 2– 10 year spread is near flat