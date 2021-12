The major US stock indices are moving higher with the NASDAQ and S&P trading near their highs for the day.

Looking at the S&P index, it is testing its 200 hour moving average at 4661.33. The price is trading right at that level as I type. A move above and staying above would tilt the bias more to the upside.

The NASDAQ index is now up 141 points or 0.94% at 15380. It is the approaching the close from Tuesday's trade at 15408.25.

