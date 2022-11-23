The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track an index. The difference between an index fund's performance and the index, if any, is called tracking error. Most major countries boast multiple indices. Commonly traded indices include the S&P 500, NASDAQ-100, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA), EURO STOXX 50, Hang Seng Index, and many more.Stock market indices can be characterized or segmented by the index coverage set of stocks. The overall coverage of an index constitutes an underlying group of stocks, most commonly grouped together by underlying investor demand.How to Trade IndicesRetail brokers offer indices exposure through the use of contracts-for-difference (CFDs) or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each are popular ways to trade specific markets and are almost always on offer at most brokers.Investors can choose between multiple types of indices that traditionally fall within several categories. This includes country coverage, regional coverage, global coverage, exchange-based coverage, and sector-based coverage.All indices are ultimately weighted in a number of different ways. The most common mechanisms include market-capitalization weighting, free-float adjusted market capitalization weighting, volatility weighting, price weighting, and others. Read this Term are moving higher taking their clue from lower yields. The 10 year yield is now down around -4 basis points or 3.718%. The two year yield is also lower by -3.6 basis points at 4.481%. The weaker than expected S&P global PMI manufacturing and services indices are the catalyst for the decline in yields.

The Dow industrial average reached a high of 34243.87. It is just short of the August high of 34281.36. The Dow has come off that high and currently trades at 34185 up 87 points or 0.26%.

Dow industrial average test its August time

The S&P index is currently up 22 points at 4025.78. The high price reached 4027.16. That was just short of the high price from last week at 4028.84. Move above that level would have traders looking toward the 200 day moving average at 4059.71. Recall back in August, the price tested that moving average and found willing sellers. Admittedly the moving average was much higher at the time with the 200 hour moving average at 4226.18. The hurdle now is much easier. Last week the low price stalled just ahead of its 100 day moving average given the buyers the go-ahead to push higher (see blue line in the chart below). Buyers remain in control on the daily chart.

S&P index looks to test the high price from last week

The NASDAQ index is lagging the Dow and the S&P to the upside. It still remains well below its 100 day moving average at 11511.31 and below the high price from last week which extended up to 11492.62 before rotating back to the downside. On the positive side the price is moving above the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the August high. That level comes in at 11270.07.

NASDAQ index test the 38.2% retracement